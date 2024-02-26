Allahabad HC Upholds Hindu Puja in Gyanvapi Cellar, Dismisses Challenge

The Varanasi court’s ruling on January 31 granted permission for Hindu prayers to be conducted in the southern cellar, known as the ‘Vyas Tehkhana’, within the Gyanvapi mosque complex. However, on Monday, the Allahabad High Court dismissed the appeal made by the Gyanvapi Mosque committee against the Varanasi district court’s decision. Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal of the Allahabad HC delivered the verdict, stating that after a thorough examination of the case records and arguments presented by the involved parties, the court found no grounds to overturn the district judge’s judgment. The court upheld the appointment of the Varanasi District Magistrate as the property’s receiver, as well as the permission granted by the district court for the Hindu puja to be conducted in the Tehkhana.

The judgment was received with praise by Advocate Prabhash, who hailed it as a significant victory for Sanatana Dharma. He emphasized that the court’s dismissal of the Muslim side’s pleas against the district judge’s order indicates that the puja will continue uninterrupted under the supervision of the District Magistrate. Additionally, Prabhash noted that while the Muslim side retains the option to seek a review of the decision, the current status quo allows for the continuation of the puja proceedings.