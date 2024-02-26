Amazfit Active Edge launched in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Amazfit Active Edge was unveiled in India. The smartwatch comes in three colours, with a round dial, four buttons, and is claimed to sport a rugged design. Offered in Lava Black, Mint Green, and Midnight Pulse colours, the Amazfit Active Edge is priced in India at Rs. 12,999. It will be available for purchase in the country via Amazon, the Amazfit India website, and retail stores starting February 27.

The Amazfit Active Edge features a 1.32-inch LTPO LCD screen with a resolution of 360 x 360 pixels and an anti-fingerprint coating on the touchscreen. It runs on ZeppOS 2.0 out-of-the-box. The watch is backed by a 370mAh battery that is claimed to offer up to 16 days of battery life in a typical usage scenario.

Also Read: Vivo Y100t launched: Price, Specifications

The Amazfit Active Edge is equipped with 24×7 continuous heart rate monitoring, alongside blood oxygen or SpO2, stress, steps, activity, and sleep trackers. All the data from these sensors can be synchronised with the Zepp App. The smartwatch also comes with a PPG biometric sensor, and it supports GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, and QZSS connectivity.

The Amazfit Active Edge also supports Bluetooth 5.0 and it is compatible with products running Android 7.0, iOS 14.0, and above. It also has 10ATM water resistance, supports more than 100 watch faces and sports modes alongside the Zepp Coach mode that is said to help users with customised training plans.