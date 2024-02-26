Archery Asia Cup 2024: India bags 14 medals

Baghdad: India won 14 medals at the Archery Asia Cup 2024 in Baghdad, Iraq. Indian archers bagged 9 gold medals, 4 silver and 1 bronze.

In the women’s individual recurve category, three-time Olympian Deepika Kumari won the gold medal by defeating compatriot Simranjeet Kaur 6-2. Meanwhile, in an all-Indian final, Dhiraj Bommadevara beat Tarundeep Rai 7-3 to win the men’s recurve archery title.

India swept the top podiums in all the individual events, clinching top positions in both the men’s and women’s compound events. Parneet Kaur beat Iran’s Fatemeh Hemmati 138-135 in the finals of women’s compound event. Prathamesh Jawkar beat team-mate Kushal Dalal 146-144 in the finals of men’s compound event.

Indian women’s recurve team comprising Simranjeet Kaur, Deepika Kumari and Bhajan Kaur defeated Uzbekistan 5-4 in final to clinch gold. Meanwhile, the trio of Dhiraj Bommadevara, Pravin Ramesh Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai ousted Bangladesh 6-2 to claim the gold. Dhiraj and Simranjeet also teamed up to win the mixed team recurve gold, blanking Bangladesh 6-0 in the final.

Asia Cup 2024 archery: Indian medal winners

Prathamesh Jawkar, Priyansh and Kushal Dalal – gold medal (men’s compound team)

Prathamesh Jawkar – gold medal (men’s compound individual)

Kushal Dalal – silver medal (men’s compound team)

Aditi Swami, Priya Gurjar and Parneet Kaur – silver medal (women’s compound team)

Parneet Kaur – gold medal (women’s compound individual)

Aditi Swami – bronze medal (women’s compound individual)

Prathamesh Jawkar and Aditi Swami – gold medal (compound mixed team)

Dhiraj Bommadevara, Pravin Ramesh Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai – gold medal (men’s recurve team)

Dhiraj Bommadevara – gold medal (men’s recurve individual)

Tarundeep Rai – silver medal (men’s recurve individual)

Simranjeet Kaur, Deepika Kumari and Bhajan Kaur – gold medal (women’s recurve team)

Deepika Kumari – gold medal (women’s recurve individual)

Simranjeet Kaur – silver medal (women’s recurve individual)

Simranjeet Kaur and Dhiraj Bommadevara – gold medal (recurve mixed team)