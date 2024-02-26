Authority to launch bus service connecting UAE and Oman

Muscat: A new bus service connecting the UAE and Oman will be launched from this month. The bus service connecting Sharjah and Muscat will start from February 27. Oman’s public transport company Mwasalat will operate the service.

Mwasalat signed an agreement with Sharjah’s Roads and Transport Authority for this. There will be four trips — two each from Sharjah and Muscat. The service will operate via Shinas.

Passengers are allowed to carry 23kg as check-in baggage with 7kg allowed as hand baggage. Fares start from 10 Oman Rials (Dh95.40) and 29 Oman Rials (Dh276.66).

The first bus from Sharjah will depart at 6.30am from Al Jubail Bus Station and reach Azaiba Bus Station at 2.30pm. The second bus will depart from Sharjah at 4pm and reach Muscat at 11.50pm.

Meanwhile, the first bus from Muscat will depart at 6.30am and reach Sharjah at 3.40pm. The second will leave Muscat at 4pm and reach Al Jubail Bus Station at 1.10am.