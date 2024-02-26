Blast in factory: 7 dead, six injured

An explosion at a firecracker factory in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi district resulted in the death of at least seven individuals and left half a dozen injured. The incident occurred around 11.30 am under the Kokhraj police station limit. Emergency services, including fire brigade teams and ambulances, swiftly responded to the scene to initiate relief and rescue efforts. Additional Director General of Police (Prayagraj) Bhanu Bhaskar confirmed the casualties, with one of the deceased identified as Shiv Narayan, a 30-year-old factory worker. Among the injured were Bablu Patel, Deena Patel, Ashok Patel, and Kaushal Ali, some of whom were in critical condition upon being transported to hospitals. Superintendent of Police Brijesh Srivastava noted that the factory was located far from residential areas, and the victims were primarily workers. The factory owner, Shahid Ali, was tragically among those who lost their lives.

Reports indicated that over two dozen individuals were inside the factory during the time of the incident. The intensity of the blaze and subsequent explosions resulted in human remains being found at a considerable distance from the factory site. Rescue efforts were ongoing as authorities worked to locate and extract the 13 individuals feared trapped inside. While four of the deceased were identified by name, including Shiva Kant, Shahid Ali, Ashok Kumar, and Shiv Narain, the identities of the remaining three victims remained unconfirmed by evening. The workforce employed at the factory hailed from nearby villages, underscoring the local impact of the tragic event.