Blaze Engulfs Thane Slum Colony; 35 Huts Destroyed

A fire erupted in a slum colony located in the Circus Ground area of Ambernath town in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Monday morning, resulting in the destruction of approximately 35 huts. Yasin Tadvi, head of the civic disaster management cell, confirmed the incident, stating that the blaze broke out around 10 am. Fortunately, there were no casualties reported from the fire, and all residents were safely evacuated from the affected area.

Efforts to extinguish the flames lasted for about an hour, during which the fire consumed several huts within the slum. Despite the extensive damage caused by the fire, no injuries were reported among the residents. Cooling operations are currently underway as authorities work to ensure the area is safe. The exact cause of the fire remains unknown and is currently under investigation by relevant authorities.