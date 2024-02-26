BMRCL Official Suspended Over Farmer’s Attire Denial

A security supervisor at the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) was suspended for denying entry to a farmer based on his attire. The incident, which gained widespread attention on social media after a video of the alleged denial went viral, sparked outrage among the public. Following swift condemnation, the BMRCL Managing Director took immediate action and ordered the suspension of the security supervisor involved.

The farmer, dressed in traditional attire, was prevented from entering the metro station despite possessing a valid ticket. This unjust refusal prompted criticism on social media, with users expressing their displeasure using the hashtag #BengaluruMetroOnlyforVIPs and urging BMRCL officials to take strict action. Responding to the outcry, the BMRCL Managing Director intervened and emphasized the importance of treating all passengers fairly, regardless of their clothing choices. The suspension of the security supervisor was deemed necessary to address the unjust treatment of the farmer.

The suspension reflects BMRCL’s commitment to promoting inclusivity and nondiscrimination within its services. The incident underscores the importance of ensuring equal access to public transportation for all individuals, regardless of their background or attire. Following the suspension, the farmer was granted entry to the metro station, reaffirming the principle that discrimination based on clothing choices is unacceptable.