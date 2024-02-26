Commodity Market: Gold price slips down

Mumbai: Price of gold edged lower on Monday. As per market experts, the uptick in the dollar index (DXY) weighed upon the yellow metal. Dollar index is hovering around the 104 mark against a basket of six major currencies.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange ( MCX). Gold futures were trading at Rs 62,229 per 10 gram, down by Rs 116 or 0.19%. Silver futures were trading at Rs 70,130 per kg, higher by Rs 349 or 0.50%. On the Comex, gold futures were trading at $2,041.20 per troy ounce, down by $8.20 or 0.40%, while silver futures were hovering at $22.825 per troy ounce.

Price of spot gold was down 0.3% at $2,030.9 per ounce. U.S. gold futures edged 0.4% lower to $2,040.6 per ounce. Price of spot platinum was down 0.4% at $896.95 per ounce, palladium fell 0.3% at $968.23, while silver lost 0.4% at $22.86 per ounce.