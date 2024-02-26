Every women from 25-45 age needs these essential nutrients

A woman’s body and mind undergoes sveral changes during her age from 25 to 45. Many Indian women in this age group remain unaware of the crucial role that specific nutrients play in maintaining their health.

Sushma Singh, a PG resident from the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at VMMC and Safadarjung Hospital has shared a list of 5 essential nutrients every woman from 25-45 age must have.

Iron: Iron is essential for our blood since it helps in the formation of haemoglobin, a protein that transports oxygen throughout our body. Women in the age bracket of 25-45 are in their reproductive years and are susceptible to iron deficiency due to menstruation and blood loss. This could lead you to develop anaemia, a condition where you don’t have enough healthy blood cells to carry oxygen to tissues.

Some of the sources of iron are:

Spinach

Meat and poultry

LentilsNuts and seeds

Calcium: Calcium plays an important role in maintaining the bone health of your body. Calcium is especially important in women as they age, as they face an increased risk of osteoporosis. Inadequate calcium intake can lead to bone loss or fractures later in life.

Some sources of calcium are:

Milk and dairy products

Leafy greens

Plant-based milk like Soy Milk

Nuts and seeds

Also Read: Know why does sex becomes less satisfying as women age

Omega-3 Fatty Acids: Omega-3 fatty acids enhance cognitive function and reduce inflammation in the body

Some of the sources are:

Flax seeds

Chia seeds

Fatty fish

Walnuts

Folate: Folic acid or folate is important for women in the age bracket of 25-45 since it supports fetal development during pregnancy and prevents neural tube defects.

Some of the sources are:

Chickpeas and kidney beans

Broccoli

Peas

Leafy greens

Vitamin D: Vitamin D is essential for women in the age bracket of 25 – 45 for their bone health, mood regulation, and immune function.