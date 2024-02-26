Former MLA Kaushik and Others Booked in INLD Haryana Chief Murder Case

Former Bahadurgarh MLA and BJP leader Naresh Kaushik, along with others, has been implicated in the murder case of 66-year-old Nafe Singh Rathee, the President of Haryana’s Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) unit, and another individual. The Haryana Police has registered an FIR under various sections of the IPC and the Arms Act at Bahadurgarh Police Station, although no arrests have been made yet. Among those named in the FIR are Naresh Kaushik, Ramesh Rathi, Satish Rathi, and Rahul.

The incident occurred on February 25, when assailants fired upon Rathee’s SUV near the Barahi level crossing in broad daylight, resulting in the deaths of Rathee and his associate Jai Kishan. Rathee’s driver, Rakesh, recounted to the police that their vehicle was being followed by a white I20 car, which eventually stopped them at a closed railway crossing. Subsequently, four individuals from the car unleashed a volley of gunshots before instructing Rakesh to relay a warning to Rathee’s family against opposing them or testifying in court, under threat of further violence.

Following the incident, the police have formed five teams to apprehend the suspects, while CCTV footage capturing the assailants’ movements prior to the crime has surfaced. Medical reports indicated severe injuries caused by multiple rounds of firing, leading to heavy blood loss and subsequent fatalities among the victims. Despite efforts by medical personnel, Rathee and Jaikishan succumbed to their injuries, while two others were admitted to the ICU with gunshot wounds, with one later succumbing to their injuries as well.