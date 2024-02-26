Government issues high-risk alert for Google Chrome users

Mumbai: The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has recently issued a high-risk alert for those using the desktop version of Google Chrome. The cybersecurity agency said ‘multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Google Chrome which could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code on the targeted system’.

According to CERT-In, these vulnerabilities affect Google Chrome v122.0.6261.57 or earlier on Windows, Mac and Linux. Google says the latest Chrome version includes 12 security fixes, out of which two were marked as high-severity flaws, five were medium-severity vulnerabilities and one was marked as low severity.

To update Google Chrome:

On your computer, open Chrome.

Click Help and then About Google Chrome.

Click Update Google Chrome.

Click relaunch.