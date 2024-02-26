Honor launches Magic 6 Series, Magic V2 Series: Details

Mumbai: Honor Magic 6 series and Honor Magic V2 lineup were unveiled during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 event in Barcelona. Both Honor Magic 6 series and Honor Magic V2 series are already available in the Chinese market.

Price of Honor Magic 6 Pro is set at EUR 1,299 (roughly Rs. 1,16,600) for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. It will be available for sale starting March 1. The price of Honor Magic V2 RSR is set at EUR 2,699 (roughly Rs. 2,42,000) for the 16GB RAM + 1TB storage version. They will go on sale in Europe from March 18.

The dual SIM (Nano) Honor Magic 6 and Magic 6 Pro run on Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0 interface and features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,264×2,800 pixels) OLED display with a refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz. Both models are powered by 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, paired with up to 16GB RAM and maximum 1TB storage.

Honor Magic 6 Pro comes with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 180-megapixel 2.5x periscope telephoto camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and 100x digital zoom. The camera unit also has a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera with a variable aperture of f/1.4 to f/2.0 and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.0 aperture and autofocus. On the front, it carries a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 3D depth sensor.

Meanwhile, the Honor Magic 6 also gets a triple rear camera unit that includes a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/1.9 aperture and OIS support, a 32-megapixel telephoto camera with OIS, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with autofocus. The phone features a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video chats.

Connectivity options on the Honor Magic 6 series include 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be, Bluetooth, GPS/AGPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou, NFC, OTG, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, compass, gyroscope, gravity sensor, colour temperature sensor, and proximity sensor. Besides, the phone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset also features dual speakers with DTS:X Ultra sound effects alongside dual microphones. Both models are IP68-rated for dust and water resistance.

The Honor Magic 6 Pro is backed by a 5,600mAh battery with support for 80W wired charging and 66W wireless charging. Honor has provided a 5,450mAh battery on the Honor Magic 6 with support for 66W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

Honor Magic V2, Honor Magic V2 RSR specifications:

Both Honor Magic V2 and Honor Magic V2 RSR run on Android 13-based MagicOS 7.2. They feature a 6.43-inch OLED cover display and a 7.92-inch inner OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. They are powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with 16GB RAM and up to 1TB internal storage. They have 9.9mm thickness.

The Honor’s Magic V2 series features a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 20-megapixel telephoto unit. They feature a 16-megapixel selfie camera. They pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 66W wired charging.