How to apply for National Creators Award

During the 110th episode of his monthly radio broadcast, ‘Mann Ki Baat,’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the launch of the ‘National Creators Award’ to honor social media influencers. Recognizing the significant role of digital artists and influencers in both shaping India’s digital landscape and instigating positive social change, Modi applauded their contributions. He emphasized the platform provided by social media for individuals to showcase their talents, particularly praising the efforts of young content creators in India.

The newly introduced National Creators Award aims to highlight the diverse talents and voices that are shaping India’s digital future through various online platforms. It is designed as a governmental initiative to acknowledge and encourage the vibrant community of digital artists and influencers, fostering an environment conducive to the growth of India’s digital economy.

Steps to nominate:

1. Open the website – https://innovateindia.mygov.in/

2. Click on the National Creators Award tab

3. Click on the ‘nominate now’ option

4. Fill in all the required details

5. Click on ‘login with OTP’ tab

6. An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number, enter the number for verification.

7. After successful verification, the dashboard of your account will open on the screen. 8. Click on the ‘nominate’ button.