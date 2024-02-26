India launch date of Hyundai Creta N Line announced

Mumbai: Hyundai Motor India has announced the India launch date of its Creta N Line. The carmaker will launch the Creta N Line in the country on March 11. This will be the third Hyundai N Line model after the i20 N Line and the Venue N Line.

The mid-size SUV will be powered by a 1.5-litre Kappa Turbo GDi petrol engine (160PS and 253Nm). It will have 6-speed MT and 7-speed DCT choices. The Creta N Line will get a retuned suspension and sportier exhaust note.

The new variant will have LED headlamps, LED DRLs, a bigger spoiler, new bumper and dual-tip exhaust. It will come with 18-inch alloy wheels. The Creta N Line has a new steering wheel and N Line-focussed gear lever.

As per reports, it is likely to come with dual 10.25-inch displays (one for instrumentation and the other for infotainment), dual-zone AC, wireless phone charging, and ventilated front seats from the regular Creta. Safety features may include six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), electronic parking brake with auto-hold, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).