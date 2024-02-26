Indian Citizens Released from Russian Military as per Indian Request: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Monday that following India’s request, several Indian nationals employed as support staff by the Russian army have been discharged. The MEA emphasized India’s unwavering commitment to actively pursuing the cases of Indian citizens serving in the Russian military for prompt release, considering it a top priority.

Addressing concerns raised by media reports regarding Indian nationals’ involvement in the Russian army and their plea for discharge, the MEA clarified that every such case brought to the attention of the Indian embassy in Moscow had been vigorously pursued with the Russian authorities. Additionally, cases highlighted to the MEA were similarly addressed with the Russian embassy in New Delhi, resulting in the discharge of several Indian individuals from service. Last week, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had underscored India’s diplomatic efforts with Moscow to secure the early release of Indian nationals and advised Indian citizens to exercise caution and refrain from entering conflict zones, particularly in Ukraine.