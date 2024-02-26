Indians Prefer OTC Immunity Boosters to Doctor Visits: Study

A survey revealed that a significant portion of Indians rely on nutraceuticals like vitamins and immunity boosters, preferring them over doctor consultations to ward off illnesses and lifestyle diseases. Conducted among 47,000 individuals across 318 districts, the survey found that consumers obtain these products from various sources such as medical stores, general stores, and e-commerce platforms without the need for a doctor’s prescription.

The survey emphasized the unchecked growth in demand for and consumption of nutraceuticals, probiotics, and health supplements for medicinal purposes. According to the findings, seven out of ten consumers regularly take some form of nutraceuticals, including vitamins, minerals, fiber, omega, herbs, and others. Additionally, a significant majority, 69%, admitted to consuming these products without a doctor’s recommendation, raising concerns about the lack of medical supervision.

Furthermore, there have been calls for government intervention, with about 78% of surveyed consumers expressing a desire for price regulation on these supplements. Concerns regarding mislabeling, health benefit claims, and quality standards of nutraceuticals have prompted actions by regulatory bodies such as the Foods Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), which issued advisories and enforced special drives to ensure compliance and safety standards in the market.