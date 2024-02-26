Internet Suspension in Manipur’s Churachandpur Extended by 5 Days

In response to the ongoing law and order issues in Churachandpur district, the Manipur government has decided to extend the suspension of internet services, including mobile data and VPN services, for an additional five days until March 2. The decision was made after a thorough review of the situation, with the aim of maintaining peace and security in the district.

Following incidents of vandalism and violence, including the torching of government properties, the government had initially ordered a temporary suspension of internet services in Churachandpur district on February 16. This action was taken after a mob entered the district office complexes of the Superintendent of Police and Deputy Commissioner. Tragically, the unrest led to casualties, with two individuals losing their lives during clashes with security forces amid protests over the suspension of a head constable, whose purported involvement with armed miscreants was circulated on social media.