Kerala Issues Yellow Alert; High Temperatures Expected in 8 Districts

As Kerala experiences early signs of summer, the India Meteorological Department has issued a cautionary advisory regarding high temperatures in various districts of the state for Monday. A yellow alert has been raised for eight districts, namely Palakkad, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Thrissur. According to forecasts, Palakkad is anticipated to register the highest temperature, reaching up to 38 degrees Celsius. Additionally, four districts—Kollam, Alappuzha, Kozhikode, and Kannur—are expected to see maximum temperatures of around 37 degrees Celsius, while Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Thrissur may experience temperatures of approximately 36 degrees Celsius on Monday. A temperature surge of 2 to 4 degrees Celsius above normal levels is anticipated in these regions.

The elevated temperatures are attributed to the prevailing warm and humid weather conditions across Kerala. The early onset of summer has prompted authorities to issue alerts, urging residents to take necessary precautions to prevent heat-related illnesses. With temperatures expected to remain significantly above average, residents are advised to stay hydrated, avoid prolonged outdoor exposure during peak hours, and utilize cooling measures to mitigate the effects of the heatwave. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and advising residents to stay informed about weather updates and advisories to ensure their safety and well-being amidst the rising temperatures.