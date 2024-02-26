Mahindra launches Scorpio-N Z8 Select variant in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Mahindra has added N Z8 Select variant of Mahindra Scorpio. The SUV already has Z8 and Z8L variants. The Mahindra Scorpio-N Z8 Select starts at Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be available at dealerships from March 1.

The Mahindra Scorpio-N Z8 Select has two engine options — 2.0-litre mStallion TGDi petrol (200PS and 380Nm) and 2.2-litre mHawk CRDi diesel (175PS and 400Nm). The transmission options include 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT.

Below are the Mahindra Scorpio-N Z8 Select prices (ex-showroom).

Variant Price

Petrol MT Rs 16.99 lakh

Petrol AT Rs 18.49 lakh

Diesel MT Rs 17.99 lakh

Diesel AT Rs 18.99 lakh

The Mahindra Scorpio-N Z8 Select gets features like dual-barrel LED headlamps, LED DRLs, LED projector foglamps and LED sequential turn indicators on ORVMs. It sits on 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. The new variant also gets an exclusive Midnight Black colour option.

Inside the cabin, there is an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity and a 7-inch TFT cluster. The Adrenox Connect tech offers over 60 connectivity features. Besides, there is built-in Alexa and an electric sunroof.

The Mahindra Scorpio-N Z8 Select has frequency dependent damping (FDD) and multi-tuned valve central land (MTV-CL) technologies. It also has all four disc brakes. Among other safety features, you get electronic stability program (ESP) and six airbags. This SUV has scored a five-star safety rating at Global New Car Assessment Programme (GNCAP).