Market capitalisation of 8 of top-10 firms surge by Rs 1.10 lakh crore

Mumbai: The combined market valuation of 8 of the 10 most valued firms jumped Rs 1,10,106.83 crore last week. Last week, BSE Sensex benchmark rose 716.16 points or 0.97 per cent. Top gainers were Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), ICICI Bank, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), ITC, and Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL). Meanwhile, the market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys saw a combined erosion of Rs 38,477.49 crore.

Reliance Industries added Rs 43,976.96 crore to its market valuation at Rs 20,20,470.88 crore. On Friday, shares of RIL hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 2,996.15 apiece. The valuation of ICICI Bank jumped Rs 27,012.47 crore to Rs 7,44,808.72 crore, and that of state-owned insurer LIC surged Rs 17,235.62 crore to Rs 6,74,655.88 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of ITC rallied Rs 8,548.19 crore to Rs 5,13,640.37 crore, and that of Hindustan Unilever Ltd zoomed Rs 4,534.71 crore to Rs 5,62,574.38 crore. Public sector lender State Bank of India’s mcap climbed Rs 4,149.94 crore to Rs 6,77,735.03 crore. SBI surpassed IT company Infosys to become the country’s fifth most-valued firm by market valuation on the BSE on Wednesday.

The market valuation of Bharti Airtel rose by Rs 3,855.73 crore to Rs 6,34,196.63 crore and that of HDFC Bank to Rs 793.21 to Rs 10,79,286.5 crore.

However, the valuation of Tata Consultancy Services declined by Rs 27,949.73 crore to Rs 14,66,030.97 crore, and that of Infosys slumped by Rs 10,527.76 crore to Rs 6,96,045.32 crore.

Reliance Industries continued to retain the title of the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, SBI, LIC, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.