PM Modi opens five AIIMS, Pledges to extend support beyond hope’s limit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that the pace of development under his administration surpasses that of the past six to seven decades. Speaking at the inauguration of Gujarat’s first All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) along with four others in different states, Modi emphasized his commitment to deliver where hope falls short. He highlighted the significance of these healthcare institutions, noting that previously, demands for AIIMS facilities across various states often went unfulfilled, but now, modern medical facilities are rapidly expanding nationwide.

Underlining the government’s proactive approach, Modi announced the inauguration or foundation stone laying of seven new AIIMS within just 10 days. He expressed pride in the substantial growth of healthcare infrastructure, citing the approval of 10 AIIMS facilities over the past decade as evidence of his commitment. Additionally, Modi emphasized the monumental strides taken in enhancing medical education and critical infrastructure networks, with a significant increase in the number of medical colleges and healthcare facilities across the country.

Moreover, Modi underscored his administration’s emphasis on disease prevention through initiatives such as nutrition, yoga, AYUSH, and sanitation. He highlighted the transformative impact of schemes like Ayushman Bharat, which has enabled significant cost savings for the poor and middle class while bolstering the nation’s healthcare system. Modi reiterated his government’s unwavering dedication to strengthening the healthcare sector, ensuring widespread access to quality medical care, and advancing disease prevention efforts to build a healthier nation.