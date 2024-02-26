Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower in the volatile session on February 26. At close, BSE Sensex was down 352.67 points or 0.48 percent at 72,790.13.NSE Nifty ended at 22,122, down 90.70 points or 0.41 percent.

About 1538 shares advanced, 1907 shares declined, and 107 shares remained unchanged. Top gainers were Power Grid Corp, L&T, Adani Enterprises, BPCL and Tata Consumer. Top losers were Asian Paints, Hindalco Industries, Apollo Hospitals, Divis Labs and Titan Company.

Also Read: Xiaomi launches Xiaomi 14: Price, Specifications

Among sectors, Information Technology and Metal down 1 percent each, while Bank and Pharma down 0.5 percent each. On the other hand, oil & gas, power and capital goods up 0.5-1 percent. BSE Midcap index lost 0.4 percent, while Smallcap index ended on a flat note.