Strong Families Essential in Combatting Drug Addiction: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the critical role of strong familial bonds in shielding young individuals from the perils of drug addiction during his address at the ‘Ashwamedha Yagya’ event organized by the Gayatri Parivar. Stressing the importance of cohesive family units, Modi emphasized that when families remain disconnected for extended periods, the risk of drug abuse escalates. He highlighted the necessity for robust familial structures as a cornerstone for achieving a drug-free India, urging concerted efforts to fortify family ties to safeguard the nation’s youth.

Furthermore, Modi lauded the significant impact of the ‘Ashwamedha Yagya’ in steering millions of youths away from addiction and towards constructive nation-building endeavors. He reiterated the government’s commitment to combatting drug addiction nationwide, emphasizing the imperative of extending support to those grappling with substance abuse. Additionally, Modi emphasized the importance of involving youth in broader national and global initiatives, citing their integration as pivotal in deterring them from straying onto harmful paths. He also highlighted the transformative influence of events like the Chandrayaan mission in igniting a fervent interest in technology among the youth, underscoring the government’s focus on fostering avenues for constructive engagement to channel the energy of young individuals positively.