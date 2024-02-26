These  health problems can destroy your sex life

Regular sex can boost your overall health and provide you immunity from many diseases. Regular sex may improve longevity, reduce the risk of heart disease, stroke and even some cancers. Your immune system becomes strong and quality of sleep improves. But there are some diseases that can hamper your sex life. The are many health conditions that can affect a person’s sex life.

Cardiovascular disease:

Cardiovascular disease often causes psychological distress, and this can have a negative effect on sexual function. Coronary artery disease, heart failure, congenital heart defects and all other related ailments may impact sexual activity by bringing down frequency and satisfaction.

Anxiety and depression, which are often fallouts of cardiovascular disease, is one of the leading causes of erectile dysfunction and a decreased libido.

Diabetes:

Uncontrolled blood sugar levels can cause damage to the nerves and blood vessels. This affects circulation, which is essential to achieve and maintain an erection. If you are a man and a diabetic patient, you may suffer from erectile dysfunction. Women are likely to experience low libido, decrease in vaginal lubrication and an inability to achieve an orgasm. Moreover, diabetes may also give you hypertension, heart disease and also cause depression. All these conditions adversely affect sex life.

Obesity:

This is a leading cause of many chronic health conditions. It can also significantly bring down your libido. Obese men generally have low testosterone levels and they are also more likely to suffer from erectile dysfunction. They also have low sperm counts and reduced sperm motility. Obese women also have a low libido.

Cancer:

The disease itself, and frequently its therapy, may have a major detrimental effect on the patient’s sex life. Cancer and related treatment procedures can cause hormonal imbalance, damage nerve function, and kill sexual desires.