Try Beetroot chapathi for a nutrient-packed breakfast

Here’s a simple recipe for beetroot chapathi:

Ingredients:

– 1 cup whole wheat flour (atta)

– 1 medium-sized beetroot, boiled and grated

– 1 teaspoon oil or ghee

– Salt to taste

– Water as needed

– Extra flour for dusting

Instructions:

1. In a mixing bowl, combine the whole wheat flour, grated beetroot, salt, and oil or ghee. Mix well until the beetroot is evenly distributed throughout the flour.

2. Gradually add water little by little and knead the mixture into a soft and smooth dough. The amount of water needed may vary depending on the moisture content of the beetroot.

3. Once the dough is kneaded, cover it with a damp cloth and let it rest for about 15-20 minutes.

4. After the resting period, divide the dough into small lemon-sized balls.

5. Take one dough ball and flatten it slightly with your hands. Dust it with some flour and roll it out into a thin circle using a rolling pin.

6. Heat a tawa or skillet over medium heat. Place the rolled chapathi onto the hot tawa.

7. Cook the chapathi for about 30 seconds to 1 minute on one side until you see bubbles starting to form.

8. Flip the chapathi to the other side and cook for another 30 seconds to 1 minute until brown spots appear.

9. Once cooked, remove the chapathi from the tawa and place it on a plate. Repeat the process with the remaining dough balls.

10. Serve the beetroot chapathi hot with your favorite curry, yogurt, or pickle.

Enjoy your colorful and nutritious beetroot chapathi!