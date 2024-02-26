Vivo Y100t launched: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Vivo Y100t was launched by the company in China. Vivo Y100t pricing starts at CNY 1,449 (roughly Rs. 17,560) for the base 8GB+256GB RAM and storage configuration. The handset can also be purchased in 12GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB variants priced at CNY 1,649 (roughly Rs. 19,310) and CNY 1,849 (roughly Rs. 21,660), respectively. It is available in Far Mountain Green, Moon Shadow Black, and Snowy White colours..

The dual SIM (Nano) Vivo Y100t runs on Android 13-based OriginOS 3. It sports a 6.64-inch full-HD+(1,080×2,388 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by a 4nm Dimensity 8200 chipset from MediaTek and has up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

On the rear panel, the Vivo Y100t features a dual rear camera setup comprising a 64-megapixel primary camera with OIS and an f/1.79 aperture and a 2-megapixel sensor for gathering depth information with an f/2.4 aperture. It has a 16-megapixel front facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Vivo has equipped this smartphone with up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It also features a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Vivo Y100t has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W SuperVOOC charging and 65W USB-PD charging.