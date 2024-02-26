Xiaomi launches Xiaomi 14: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Xiaomi 14 was launched globally. The Xiaomi 14 was launched in China last year alongside the Xiaomi 14 Pro.Price of Xiaomi 14 has been set at €999 for the single 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. It is offered in Black, Jade Green, and White colours. The phone is said to be priced below Rs. 75,000 in India and is confirmed to go official in Indian market on March 7.

The dual SIM (nano +e-SIM) Xiaomi 14 runs on HyperOS interface that’s based on Android 14 and features a 6.36-inch LTPO AMOLED (1,200×2,670 pixels) display with 460ppi pixel density, and an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz. The screen is rated to deliver a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, HDR10+ support, and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. The screen has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection while the back has 3D curved glass coating. It is powered by a 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, coupled with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The Xiaomi 14 has a Leica-branded triple rear camera unit with a Summilux lens. The camera setup comprises a 50-megapixel Light Hunter 900 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) with f//1.6 aperture, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera featuring Leica’s 75mm floating lens technology, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter with 115-degree field of view. For selfies and video chats, there is a 32-megapixel in-display front camera.

Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, NFC, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou, NavIC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, proximity sensor, linear motor, IR blaster, flicker sensor, and colour sensor. It features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The handset is IP68-rated for dust and water resistance as well.