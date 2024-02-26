Xiaomi unveils new smartwatches: Details

Mumbai: Xiaomi Watch 2, Xiaomi Watch S3, and Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro were unveiled globally at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona. These smartwatches will soon be available in select markets including Europe.

All three Xiaomi smartwatch bodies are offered in black and silver colours. The Xiaomi Watch 2 and Smart Band 8 Pro start at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 17,850) and EUR 69 (roughly Rs. 6,200), respectively. These come with interchangeable straps. The Xiaomi Watch S3 comes with interchangeable straps as well as interchangeable bezels and starts at EUR 149 (roughly Rs. 13,400).

Also Read: Mahindra launches Scorpio-N Z8 Select variant in India: Price, Features

Xiaomi Watch 2 specifications:

The Xiaomi Watch 2 features a 1.43-inch (466 x 466 pixels) AMOLED screen with up to 600nits brightness. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 SoC paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. It runs Google’s Wear OS out of the box and carries a 495mAh battery that is claimed to offer up to 65 hours of battery life.The watch also supports L1+L5 GNSS, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.

Xiaomi Watch S3 specifications:

Xiaomi Watch S3 also features a 1.43-inch (466 x 466 pixels) AMOLED screen like the Watch 2, and runs on Xiaomi’s new HyperOS. It supports Bluetooth calling and features health and fitness trackers including heart rate monitor, blood oxygen level, sleep patterns, menstrual cycles, etc. This watch has a 486mAh battery that is claimed to offer up to 15 days of run time.

The Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro sports a 1.74-inch (336 x 480 pixels) AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It comes with a 5ATM rating and supports GNSS and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

Xiaomi has packed a 289mAh battery that is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 14 days. The fitness tracker is compatible with devices running on Android 8.0 or iOS 12.0 and above. With support for over 200 watch faces and over 150 sports modes, the Smart Band 8 Pro also carries essential health trackers like heart rate, blood oxygen, sleep and menstruation.