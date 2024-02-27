Attack on a mosque in eastern Burkina Faso claims the lives of dozens of Muslims

An assault on a mosque in eastern Burkina Faso on Monday (February 26) resulted in the deaths of numerous Muslims, following another lethal attack on Catholics attending mass, as per reports from the news agency AFP, citing security sources.

“A group of armed individuals launched an attack on a mosque in Natiaboani on Sunday around 5 am, resulting in the deaths of several dozen individuals,” stated a security source.

“The victims, mostly men, were all Muslims who had gathered for morning prayers,” stated a local resident via telephone. Another local source, as reported by AFP, stated, “The terrorists arrived in the town early in the morning. They surrounded the mosque and opened fire on the worshippers who had gathered there for the first prayer of the day.”

“Many of them were shot, including a prominent religious leader,” the source further added. According to sources, the attack was aimed at members of the Volunteers for the Defence of the Fatherland (VDP), a civilian force that supports the country’s armed forces.

The attack was described by the sources as a “large-scale attack” in terms of the number of assailants and the extent of the damage they inflicted.