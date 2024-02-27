Ayush initiative aims to enhance nutrition for 95K teenage girls

Initiative targets 95,000 adolescent girls in anaemia-prone districts to enhance their nutrition, as the Ministry of Ayush and the Ministry of Women and Child Development sign a 12-month MoU for Ayurveda interventions. The joint effort under Mission Utkarsh aims to combat anaemia among adolescent girls in five districts: Dhubri (Assam), Bastar (Chhattisgarh), Paschimi Singhbhum (Jharkhand), Gadchiroli (Maharashtra), and Dhaulpur (Rajasthan), where anaemia prevalence averages around 69.5%. Approximately 10,000 Anganwadi Centres in these districts will provide classical Ayurvedic medicines like Drakshavaleha and Punarnavadi mandoor for three months to improve the girls’ health.

Ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and Smriti Irani emphasize the cost-effectiveness and global significance of Ayush interventions, supported by evidence from institutions like the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). They highlight the initiative’s potential to provide valuable insights for medical communities worldwide and announce plans for joint ventures with ICMR to address conditions like Polycystic Ovarian Disease (PCOD) using yoga. Irani stresses the importance of India leading in anaemia prevention by offering effective and palatable Ayush medicines with minimal adverse effects, backed by evaluation from top medical institutions like AIIMS.

Sonowal underscores the collaboration’s aim to make India anaemia-free, emphasizing the MoU’s contribution to the ‘Anaemia Mukt Bharat’ initiative. He highlights the significance of the joint effort between ministries and the potential nationwide rollout of successful interventions, with evaluation by prestigious medical institutions enhancing credibility. The collaboration reflects a concerted effort to combat anaemia and improve the health of adolescent girls across the country.