CM Pinarayi Vijayan Announces Plans for Differently Abled Sports Academy

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, speaking at a gathering of differently abled individuals during the Mukhamukham interaction program, announced the state government’s intention to establish a sports academy specifically tailored for this demographic. Emphasizing the importance of such an institution, Vijayan highlighted its role in talent identification and training. Additionally, he revealed plans to revise government policies concerning the differently abled and elderly to better meet contemporary needs, underlining the government’s commitment to fostering inclusivity and support for this community.

Furthermore, the Barrier-free Kerala initiative, aimed at enhancing accessibility in public spaces, public sector undertakings, and parks for the differently abled, is underway. Over 2,000 buildings have already been made disabled-friendly, with tourist centers slated for inclusion in the program. Additionally, efforts to make digital platforms more accommodating for the disabled are ongoing, with over 170 websites already modified. Moreover, the government is actively identifying positions within government offices suitable for disabled individuals, having identified 1,263 such posts thus far. Notably, the reservation quota for new appointments has been raised from 3% to 4%, with an additional 4% reservation for department-level promotions.