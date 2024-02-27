COVID-19 claims life of 24-year-old in Kolkata

A 24-year-old COVID-19 patient succumbed to the virus at a state-run hospital in Kolkata, marking the third virus-related death in West Bengal this year, according to a senior health department official on Tuesday.

The deceased, identified as Ashish Hazra, initially sought medical attention at the National Medical College and Hospital due to breathing difficulties. Subsequently, he was diagnosed with meningitis and later tested positive for COVID-19. Following his diagnosis, he was transferred to Beliaghata ID Hospital. However, his condition continued to deteriorate, leading to his demise on Sunday night, the official informed PTI.

The body of Hazra was transferred to Kolkata Municipal Corporation officials for further procedures, and his last rites were conducted on Monday evening adhering to COVID-19 protocols. This recent death adds to the two COVID-19 fatalities recorded in January, one within the city and the other in Barasat, North 24 Parganas district.