Delicious Kakka Erachi Ularthiyathu Recipe: Flavorful Kerala Dish

Kakka Erachi Ularthiyathu is a traditional Kerala dish made with mussels (kakka erachi). Here’s a simple recipe to prepare it:

Ingredients:

– 500g mussels (cleaned and washed)

– 2 onions (sliced)

– 2 tomatoes (chopped)

– 2 green chilies (slit)

– 1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste

– 1 sprig curry leaves

– 1 teaspoon turmeric powder

– 2 teaspoons chili powder

– 1 teaspoon coriander powder

– 1/2 teaspoon garam masala

– Salt to taste

– Coconut oil for cooking

– Fresh coriander leaves for garnishing

Instructions:

1. Heat coconut oil in a pan and add sliced onions. Saute until they turn golden brown.

2. Add ginger-garlic paste and green chilies. Saute until the raw smell disappears.

3. Now, add chopped tomatoes and cook until they become soft and mushy.

4. Add turmeric powder, chili powder, coriander powder, and garam masala. Mix well and cook for a minute.

5. Add cleaned mussels (kakka erachi) to the pan. Mix everything together.

6. Cover the pan and cook for about 10-15 minutes on low heat until the mussels are cooked and tender.

7. Once the mussels are cooked, remove the lid and increase the heat. Stir-fry the mussels until they become dry and slightly crispy.

8. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve hot with steamed rice or roti.