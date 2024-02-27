Delicious Recipe for Beef-Stuffed Pazhampori

Here’s a recipe for beef-stuffed pazhampori:

Ingredients:

1. Ripe bananas (pazham) – 4

2. Beef (cooked and shredded) – 1 cup

3. All-purpose flour (maida) – 1 cup

4. Rice flour – 2 tablespoons

5. Turmeric powder – 1/4 teaspoon

6. Salt – As per taste

7. Water – As needed

8. Oil – For deep frying

Instructions:

1. Peel the bananas and cut them into halves lengthwise.

2. Take a banana half and place a spoonful of cooked and shredded beef on one side.

3. Cover the beef with the other half of the banana, pressing gently to seal the edges.

4. In a bowl, mix the all-purpose flour, rice flour, turmeric powder, and salt. Gradually add water to make a smooth batter.

5. Heat oil in a deep pan or kadhai over medium heat.

6. Dip each stuffed banana in the batter, ensuring it is evenly coated.

7. Carefully place the coated bananas in the hot oil and fry until golden brown and crispy.

8. Remove the pazhampori from the oil and drain excess oil on paper towels.

9. Serve hot with your favorite chutney or sauce.

Enjoy your delicious beef-stuffed pazhampori!