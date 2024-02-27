Gehlot’s son resigns as Rajasthan cricket association head

Vaibhav Gehlot, son of former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, has stepped down from his position as the President of the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA). His resignation comes amidst growing pressure within the association, signaling a period of significant change and turmoil.

Reportedly facing a motion of no confidence, supported by secretaries from 29 districts of the state, Vaibhav chose to resign from his role within the cricket organization. He had assumed leadership of the state unit following his father’s tenure as Chief Minister in 2018. However, with the change in the state government, his position became untenable shortly after his father’s departure from office. There are now indications that the sons of two prominent BJP leaders, Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinwsar and former opposition leader Rajendra Rathore, are being considered as potential successors, potentially shifting the power dynamics within the RCA.