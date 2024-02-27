Hungary’s parliament ratifies Sweden’s bid to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization

On Monday, February 26, Hungary’s parliament officially endorsed Sweden’s request to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). This parliamentary approval represents the last hurdle in the path towards NATO’s expansion, a move largely motivated by Russia’s recent invasion of Ukraine.

The bid garnered overwhelming support in the Hungarian Parliament, with 188 votes in favor and only six votes against Sweden’s integration into the military alliance.

Following this significant development, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson hailed the occasion as a “historic day.” In a statement provided to X, Kristersson remarked, “Today marks a historic milestone. With the approval from the parliaments of all NATO member states, Sweden’s accession to NATO has been solidified. Sweden is fully prepared to assume its responsibilities in safeguarding Euro-Atlantic security.”