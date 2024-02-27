India’s rapid growth and efficient delivery set new global standard: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a global summit organized by the TV9 News Network, highlighting India’s transformative journey over the past decade. He remarked that India’s achievements are no longer a surprise to the world; rather, they have become the new normal. Modi emphasized the growing trust in India globally, describing it as the greatest recognition for the country. He contrasted the present with the past, criticizing previous governments for lacking faith in India’s capabilities and fostering a sense of hopelessness. Modi asserted that India has emerged from that era and is now characterized by swift decision-making and implementation, setting a new standard for efficient governance.

In the past decade, India has made significant strides, becoming one of the world’s top five economies. Modi highlighted the rapid pace of policy formulation and implementation, driven by a change in mindset towards thinking big. He stressed that India no longer thinks small and that its achievements are acclaimed globally. Modi concluded by reflecting on the summit’s theme, “India poised for the next big leap,” suggesting that the country’s progress over the last decade underscores its readiness for further growth and development.