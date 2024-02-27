Palestinian PM Mohammad Shtayyeh submits his government’s resignation to President Mahmud Abbas

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh announced on Monday (February 26) that he had presented his government’s resignation to President Mahmud Abbas. He cited the necessity for “new political measures” in Gaza, taking into account its current circumstances amid the ongoing conflict. “I am submitting the government’s resignation to Mr. President (Mahmud Abbas),” Shtayyeh stated, clarifying that this decision was prompted by “developments related to the aggression against the Gaza Strip and the escalation in the West Bank and Jerusalem.”

Shtayyeh disclosed that he initially offered his resignation last Tuesday (February 20) but officially put it into writing on Monday. The resignation of Shtayyeh’s government, which holds authority in parts of the occupied West Bank, coincides with international calls, including from the United States, for a restructured Palestinian Authority capable of assuming governance over all Palestinian territories once the conflict in Gaza concludes.