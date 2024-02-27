PM Modi launches 4 space infrastructure projects worth Rs 1800 crore in Kerala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a visit to the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. During his trip, PM Modi unveiled three significant space projects, including the PSLV Integration Facility (PIF) at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, the new ‘Semi-cryogenics Integrated Engine and Stage Test Facility’ at the ISRO Propulsion Complex in Mahendragiri, and the ‘Trisonic Wind Tunnel’ at VSSC, Thiruvananthapuram. These projects, developed at a combined cost of approximately Rs. 1800 crore, aim to provide advanced technical infrastructure for the space sector.

The PSLV Integration Facility (PIF) at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre is expected to enhance the frequency of PSLV launches from 6 to 15 per year. This cutting-edge facility will also support the launches of SSLV and other small launch vehicles developed by private space companies. Meanwhile, the new “Semi-cryogenics Integrated Engine and Stage Test facility” at IPRC Mahendragiri will enable the construction of semi-cryogenic engines and stages, thereby augmenting the payload capacity of launch vehicles.

Furthermore, the inauguration of the “Trisonic Wind Tunnel” at VSSC marks a significant technological advancement. Wind tunnels are crucial for aerodynamic testing of rockets and aircraft during atmospheric flight. This state-of-the-art facility will play a vital role in the development of future technologies, meeting the country’s evolving needs in the field of space exploration and research.