PM Modi Plans Kashmir Visit in Early March

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has scheduled a visit to Kashmir in March, where he will address a public rally in the southern district of Anantnag. The visit is reportedly planned between March 7 and March 15, with the BJP’s Kashmir unit urging him to also hold a rally in Srinagar, although a final decision on this matter is pending. The exact date of his visit is expected to be announced shortly, marking Modi’s second trip to Jammu and Kashmir since February 20, when he addressed a large public gathering in Jammu and inaugurated projects worth Rs 32,000 crore.

During his previous visit, Modi also e-inaugurated numerous developmental projects in Jammu and Kashmir. He emphasized the BJP’s goal of securing 370 Lok Sabha seats during his first trip to Jammu, as the party endeavors to win three Lok Sabha seats from the region, particularly targeting the newly created Anantnag-Rajouri constituency. This constituency has a significant population of the Pahari ethnic group, which was recently granted Scheduled Tribe status.