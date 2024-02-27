PM Modi Reveals Gaganyaan Astronauts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) near Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, announced the names of the four astronauts selected for India’s Gaganyaan mission. The astronauts undergoing training for the historic human space flight mission are Prashanth Balakrishnan Nair, Angad Prathap, Ajit Krishnan, and Shubhanshu Shukla. Modi also conferred ‘astronaut wings’ upon these four individuals as part of the event held at the VSSC.

Additionally, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated three significant technical facilities of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) during his visit. The unveiling of these facilities marks another milestone in India’s space exploration journey and underlines the nation’s commitment to advancing its capabilities in space technology.