PM Modi to Introduce Gaganyaan Mission Astronauts in Thiruvananthapuram today

PM Modi is scheduled to visit Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday to inaugurate significant space infrastructure projects and review India’s ambitious Gaganyaan mission, aimed at sending humans into space. During his visit, the prime minister will also announce the names of the astronauts selected for the Gaganyaan mission.

Among the projects to be inaugurated are the PSLV Integration Facility at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, the new Semi-cryogenics Integrated Engine and Stage Test Facility at ISRO Propulsion Complex in Mahendragiri, and the Trisonic Wind Tunnel at VSSC in Thiruvananthapuram. These projects, developed at a cost of approximately Rs. 1,800 crore, are designed to provide advanced technical capabilities for the space sector.

During his visit, PM Modi will confer ‘astronaut wings’ upon the selected astronauts and review the progress of the Gaganyaan mission, India’s maiden human spaceflight program. Reports suggest that one of the four astronauts chosen for the mission could be from Kerala. ISRO aims to launch the Gaganyaan mission in 2025, with preparations currently underway across various ISRO centers, targeting readiness by 2024.