PM reveals 2,000 railway initiatives valued at Rs 41K cr

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 2,000 railway projects worth a collective Rs 41,000 crore across different parts of the country. In his address, he highlighted the crucial role of the youth in steering India towards development, stating that they play a paramount role in shaping the trajectory of a developed India. Additionally, he emphasized the significance of Amrit Bharat Stations as symbols of progress and heritage, underscoring the significant advancements witnessed in India’s railways over the past decade.

Modi stressed the importance of railways in facilitating convenient travel and generating avenues for income and employment through investment in railway infrastructure. As part of the initiative, 553 railway stations are set to be redeveloped under the ‘Amrit Bharat Station’ scheme, with an allocation of over Rs 19,000 crore. Notably, project details at these stations will be inscribed in Sanskrit for the first time, alongside Hindi, English, and regional languages, reflecting efforts to promote India’s ancient heritage. Additionally, the PM inaugurated 1,500 Road Over Bridges (RoBs) and Underpasses, representing an investment of approximately Rs 21,520 crore.

Modi expressed optimism about India’s transformative journey in railway infrastructure with the simultaneous launch of 2,000 projects, highlighting the nation’s rapid pace of development. He encouraged youth participation in shaping a progressive India, acknowledging their influence in determining the nation’s course. The PM also commended the ongoing transformation in Indian Railways, citing its expanded reach from Jammu and Kashmir to the North East, and its vital role in driving agricultural and industrial progress.