Railways suspends six officials, orders probe after driverless goods train incident

Indian Railways took swift action on Monday, suspending six officials and launching a thorough investigation after a goods train traveled driverless for approximately 70 kilometers at a speed of 100 km per hour. The incident occurred when the train, originating from Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir, crossed five stations before being brought to a halt near Unchi Bassi railway station in Punjab, according to a senior railway official.

A team of senior railway officers visited Kathua railway station to conduct an inquiry into the matter. The suspended officials included the station master, traffic master, and point man of Kathua, as well as the loco pilot, assistant loco pilot, and loco inspector of the train. The Divisional Railway Manager of Ferozepur Division stated that a detailed report would be submitted by the committee investigating the incident, following which further action would be taken.

Initial investigations revealed that the train was left unattended by the loco pilot and assistant loco pilot due to a crew change scheduled at Kathua station. Despite being a diesel locomotive, the engine was not operational before the train began moving. The inquiry committee will examine the circumstances that led to the train’s unexpected movement and its sustained high speed, even without operational engines. Despite the challenges, railway staff managed to halt the train near Unchi Bassi using various hindrances placed on the tracks. Emergency services were activated promptly to ensure the safety of passengers and prevent any potential tragedy.