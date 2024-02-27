Ram Navami violence case: NIA arrests 16 people

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has detained 16 individuals for their involvement in orchestrating and executing a communal attack during a Ram Navami procession in West Bengal last year, as stated by an official on Monday. The arrests were made following revelations unearthed during the investigation and identification of the perpetrators from video evidence of the violence, which was obtained during the course of the probe, according to a spokesperson from the federal agency.

The incident occurred on March 30 last year during a procession commemorating Ram Navami in Dalkhola, located in the Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal. The arrested individuals were allegedly among those responsible for the assault on members of a specific community participating in the procession, the spokesperson mentioned, labeling their apprehension as a significant breakthrough in the case. Initially, the state police had filed a case against 162 individuals in connection with the communal violence stemming from the attack at Tajamul Chawk, Uttar Dalkhola. Following a directive from the Calcutta High Court on April 27, cases related to communal violence during Ram Navami celebrations were transferred to the NIA, leading to the agency assuming the investigation of the Dalkhola incident and five other cases. The 16 arrested individuals were identified as residents of Dalkhola and are currently undergoing further investigation by the NIA, the official added.