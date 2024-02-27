Ronna McDaniel announces that she will step down as chairwoman of the Republican National Committee

On Monday, February 26, Ronna McDaniel declared her intention to step down from her position as chairwoman of the Republican National Committee (RNC) next month. Her decision follows former President Donald Trump’s endorsement of a new set of leaders to lead the party.

Trump recently expressed his desire to appoint a new leader handpicked by him for the national party ahead of this year’s election.

Previously, Trump referred to McDaniel as his “friend” in a post on Truth Social. However, he indicated that he would be advocating for changes to the committee after the South Carolina GOP primary on February 24. The former president endorsed Michael Whatley, the chairman of the North Carolina GOP, to be the next chairman of the RNC, his daughter-in-law Lara Trump to serve as co-chair, and his top campaign aide Chris LaCivita to take on the role of the party’s chief operating officer.

Meanwhile, McDaniel, in announcing her resignation, stated, “Some of my proudest accomplishments include firing Nancy Pelosi, winning the popular vote in 2022, creating an Election Integrity Department, building the committee’s first small-dollar grassroots donor program, strengthening our state parties through our Growing Republican Organizations to Win program, expanding the Party through minority outreach at our community centers, and launching Bank Your Vote to get Republicans to commit to voting early.”