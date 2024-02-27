Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram Moment with Megastar Mammootty

Samantha Ruth Prabhu delighted her Instagram followers with a recent post featuring a snapshot of herself alongside the esteemed Malayalam actor Mammootty. In the image, Samantha exudes radiance as she stands beside the legendary figure, expressing her excitement by labeling Mammootty as her “Most favourite” with a starry-eyed emoji. The post has sparked a flurry of anticipation among fans, who are now speculating about the possibility of a collaboration between the two renowned actors.

While Mammootty maintains his trademark composure in the photo, Samantha’s evident thrill is evident from her glowing smile, igniting further excitement among fans. Many are eagerly awaiting any announcements regarding a potential joint project. Interestingly, Samantha has previously shared the screen with Mammootty’s son, Dulquer Salmaan, in the acclaimed film ‘Mahanati,’ adding to the intrigue surrounding a potential collaboration between the two stars. Meanwhile, Mammootty continues to captivate audiences with his stellar performances in various films, while Samantha is preparing for her upcoming role in the highly anticipated Indian adaptation of the Amazon Prime original series, ‘Citadel.’