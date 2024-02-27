Security Forces Kill Four Naxals in Chhattisgarh Encounter

In Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, four Naxalites were fatally shot during a confrontation with security forces on Tuesday, as confirmed by a senior police official. The incident occurred within a forest area under the jurisdiction of the Jangla police station while distinct units of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were engaged in an anti-Naxal operation. According to reports, the exchange of gunfire ensued when a DRG patrol team approached the Chhote Tungali forest.

As a result of the encounter, the bodies of four Naxalites have been recovered from the scene, stated the official. Despite the retrieval of the bodies, search operations are still ongoing in the region. The engagement underscores the ongoing efforts by security personnel to combat Naxal insurgency in the affected regions of Chhattisgarh, where such encounters are not uncommon in the battle against left-wing extremism.