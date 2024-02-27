West Bengal Initiates Payment Transfer for MGNREGA Workers

West Bengal has commenced the process of disbursing dues to approximately 30 lakh MGNREGA workers across the state, revealed a senior minister. The state government initiated the transfer of pending dues totaling Rs 2,700 crore to the bank accounts of these workers on Monday, marking a significant step towards addressing long-standing financial obligations.

According to State Panchayat Minister Pradip Majumdar, while a substantial number of transfers were successfully executed on the first day, some encountered technical issues from the bank’s end. He expressed optimism that the remaining transfers would be completed promptly. The disbursements, aimed at benefiting MGNREGA workers, particularly those from South 24 Parganas district, come after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s recent 48-hour dharna in Kolkata, where she demanded the prompt release of unpaid dues from the Centre. Following the protest, Banerjee’s government took the initiative to expedite the payment process by directly transferring funds to the workers’ bank accounts.