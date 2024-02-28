Abu Dhabi airport launches new city check-in service for passengers

Abu Dhabi: A new city check-in service has been launched at Yas Mall on Yas Island for passengers travelling through the Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi. The check-in service will be exclusively offered for Etihad Airways and Air Arabia flights.

The check-in service has been introduced through a collaboration between Miral, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT – Abu Dhabi), Abu Dhabi Airports, and OACIS Middle East. The facility is at the Fountains.

‘The revolutionary remote airport check-in at the Fountains at Yas Mall is a testament to our relentless efforts to position Yas Island as a global destination for leisure and entertainment while contributing to making Abu Dhabi a top tourism hub,’ said Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, group CEO of Miral.

The check-in desk is located on the ground floor at the Fountains adjacent to Madcap Abu Dhabi. It operates daily between 10 am to 10 pm. Check-in charges are Dh35 per adult (passengers above 12 years), Dh25 per child (children aged 12 years and below), and Dh15 per infant (infants aged two years and below).

Passengers can contact the 24-hour toll-free line for further queries: +971 800 667 2347.